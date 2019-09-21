Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

ITI opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.55. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at $5,170,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 913,250 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at $2,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 313,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,618,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 221,786 shares in the last quarter. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

