Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 2.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 35.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.11. 37,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,639. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.