Jane Street Group LLC Buys 309,989 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 610.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 319,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $57.75.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

