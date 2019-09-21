Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,033 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $25,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

