Jane Street Group LLC Has $13.89 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,307 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 313,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 721,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.94. 731,988 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

