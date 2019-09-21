Jane Street Group LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 7,973,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

