Jane Street Group LLC Invests $44.92 Million in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,921,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INDY traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 175,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

