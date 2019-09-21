JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 680 at Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 734.33 ($9.60).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 631.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587.16. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

