Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jefferies Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 2,855,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,200. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 177.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 133,593 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,894 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 187,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

