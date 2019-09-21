JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $98.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. FIX assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.71.

ICE opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $3,050,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,927.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,295 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,230 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 315.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 791,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,057,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

