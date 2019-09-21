JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Weir Group has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Get Weir Group alerts:

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.