JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “C$41.00” Price Target for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$41.00 target price on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.57.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE LSPD opened at C$33.10 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$49.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.