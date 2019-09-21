KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. KARMA has a market capitalization of $796,711.00 and approximately $2,501.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,453,988,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,363,336,404 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.