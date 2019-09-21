Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.89.

KPTI stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $19.19.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

