Kcash (KCASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1.24 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

