Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) target price on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E.On has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.72 ($11.30).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €9.02 ($10.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.42. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.