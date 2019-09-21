KuCoin Shares Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.90 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $133.06 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00015060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 177,971,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,971,055 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

