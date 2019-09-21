KUN (KUN) Tops One Day Volume of $1,164.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One KUN token can now be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00057825 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $11,534.00 and approximately $1,164.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00207968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.01204382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00091951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018476 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020831 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange.

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

