LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 44,651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $359.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.01. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

