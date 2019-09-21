LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 7,265 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.11% of Gentex worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,846,000 after acquiring an additional 303,378 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 277,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.72 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $354,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,543 shares of company stock worth $1,092,459. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

