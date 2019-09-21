Leerink Swann Initiates Coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.49.

AXNX opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 1,515.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $106,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lynn Md Snyderman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

