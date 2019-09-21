LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 10,463 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $150,039.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,817.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,163 shares of company stock valued at $271,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC now owns 2,567,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,808,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 188,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

