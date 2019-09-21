Level Up Coin (LUC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Level Up Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. Level Up Coin has a market cap of $112,132.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Level Up Coin Profile

Level Up Coin is a token. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here. Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io. Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level Up Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level Up Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

