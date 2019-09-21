Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.36. 7,081,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,937. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.