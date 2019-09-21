LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.70.

LHCG stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $80.84 and a 52-week high of $129.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after buying an additional 274,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,084,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,612,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 148.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after buying an additional 595,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

