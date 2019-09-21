LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $119,140.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 82.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. In the last week, LHT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $119,140.00 and approximately $4,299.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005332 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000946 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 902.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.