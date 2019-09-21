Litecoin Cash Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $16.53 million and $100,822.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.02087928 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 643,888,832 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Exrates, SouthXchange, Mercatox and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

