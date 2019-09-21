Lition Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $352,813.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,073.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.02166268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.03 or 0.03119946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00737305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00729394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00478789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Dcoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

