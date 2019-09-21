Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Hemant Taneja bought 2,678,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik bought 3,141,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $87,970,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,826,366 shares of company stock worth $162,980,808.

Shares of LVGO traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.