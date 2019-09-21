Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.96. 6,226,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,954. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.