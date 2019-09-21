Luna Coin Achieves Market Cap of $4,968.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Luna Coin has a market cap of $4,968.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00209570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.01223367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018441 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

