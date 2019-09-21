Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.