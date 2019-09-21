Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Masco by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

