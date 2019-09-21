MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE MFA remained flat at $$7.46 during trading hours on Friday. 3,658,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,670. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

