MicroBitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,284.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $6,284.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 187,672,037,500 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.