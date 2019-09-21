Mincoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $72,846.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00735349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011481 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,835,537 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

