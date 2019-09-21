Mixin (XIN) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $206.44 or 0.02060284 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last week, Mixin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $94.85 million and $24.60 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,481 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.