Moab Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,771 Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,771 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Tableau Software makes up about 1.5% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DATA. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tableau Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Tableau Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tableau Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tableau Software by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Shares of DATA stock remained flat at $$169.53 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. Tableau Software Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

DATA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.99 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.