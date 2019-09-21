Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Monero coin can now be bought for $73.32 or 0.00728717 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, Bisq, TradeOgre and Coinbe. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $91.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004464 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003419 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,219,879 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Bittrex, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, Ovis, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, HitBTC, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Nanex, Cryptopia, Coinut, B2BX, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, Exrates, Coinbe, Bitfinex, Kraken, Upbit, Huobi, Crex24, Bithumb, CoinEx, Poloniex, Bitlish, Gate.io, Bisq, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, TradeOgre, OKEx and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

