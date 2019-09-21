Morgan Stanley Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $21.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Pure Storage stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $512,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

