Morgan Stanley Raises Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $39.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

STOR opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 320,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 835,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

