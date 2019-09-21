Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. Mosaic has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

