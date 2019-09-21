National Bank Financial Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$84.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$86.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.31.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.27. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$56.09 and a 52 week high of C$78.40. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.0443023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

