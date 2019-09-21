nDEX (NDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,293.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market cap of $24,857.00 and $1,293.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00210323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.01218507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018064 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020942 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

