Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,972,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,788,000 after purchasing an additional 702,848 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 578.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,018,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,679,000 after buying an additional 7,688,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,806,000 after purchasing an additional 281,373 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,190,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,378,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 288,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

