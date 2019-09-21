Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,865. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $54.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

