Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,168,000 after acquiring an additional 153,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

