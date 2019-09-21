NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America set a $56.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Commerce Bank grew its position in NetApp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,951 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetApp by 1.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.