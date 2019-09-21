Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,028,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,808,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,133,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.58.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $16.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,164,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

