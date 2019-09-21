NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTWK. ValuEngine downgraded NetSol Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

NTWK stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

